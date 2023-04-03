 UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 to release on April 15 at psc.uk.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 to release on April 15 at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 to release on April 15 at psc.uk.gov.in

Once issued, candidates who have applied for the Civil Judge recruitment can download the hall ticket from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. As per the schedule, the UKPSC will conduct the Civil Judge Prelims 2023 exam on April 30.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 | Representative image

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced in a notification that it will release the Judicial Service Civil Judge Admit Card for Preliminary Examination 2023 on April 15.

Once issued, candidates who have applied for the Civil Judge recruitment can download the hall ticket from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Exam Date

As per the schedule, the UKPSC will conduct the Civil Judge Prelims 2023 exam on April 30.

While the admit card for the exam will be issued 15 days before the examination on April 15, 2023.

The exam will be held in 13 districts across Uttarakhand.

UKPSC to fill a total of 16 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge through this recruitment drive.

Read Also
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today, check details
article-image

Steps to check and download the admit card for UKPSC Civil Judge

  • Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in

  • On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge admit card link.

  • A new page will open, enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

  • The UKPSC Civil Judge admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 to release on April 15 at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023 to release on April 15 at psc.uk.gov.in

Maharashtra: Lottery for 25% RTE admissions 2023 to be held on April 5

Maharashtra: Lottery for 25% RTE admissions 2023 to be held on April 5

Indian Airforce Agniveervayu registration process closes tomorrow; Apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Airforce Agniveervayu registration process closes tomorrow; Apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

No one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for JEE-Main: Edu ministry

No one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for JEE-Main: Edu ministry

No chairperson at Board of Governors of 7 IITs, 22 NITs: Edu Ministry

No chairperson at Board of Governors of 7 IITs, 22 NITs: Edu Ministry