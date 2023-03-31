UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today, check details

This recruitment drive will fill up 894 posts in the organisation. | Representative image

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the Admit Card for UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 today (March 31,2023). Candidates appearing for the Forest Guard Examination- 2022 (Uttarakhand Forest Department) can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on April 9, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm at 13 districts across the state.To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on October 21 and ended on November 11, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 894 posts in the organisation.