 UPPSC Announces Exam Schedule For 2024 Recruitment
Stay updated with UPPSC's 2024 exam schedule for various recruitment exams including UPPSC PCS, Staff Nurse, Assistant Town Planner, and Additional Private Secretary.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently unveiled the examination schedule for upcoming recruitment exams. Aspiring candidates can conveniently access the calendar on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, the preliminary examination for the Combined State and Senior Subordinate Services (UPPSC PCS Exam 2024) is scheduled for March 17, while the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2024 is slated for July 7.

Furthermore, the UPPSC is set to conduct the UP Staff Nurse (Ayurveda/Unani) recruitment exam on March 23, followed by the UP Staff Nurse (Allopathy) Mains phase 2 on April 24. The Mains Exam for UP Staff Nurse (Unani/Ayurvedic) 2024 is scheduled for June 9.

In addition, the preliminary examination for the UP Assistant Town Planner ATP Pre Exam is set to take place on April 4. The Uttar Pradesh Additional Private Secretary 2023 (typing/shorthand) exam by the commission is scheduled for April 9. Interested individuals are encouraged to stay updated and refer to the official website for any further updates or changes.

It is mandatory for all the aspirants and candidates to follow the guidelines in order to successfully attempt the exam. Candidates can visit the official website to get their doubts and queries solved and for any latest updates regarding the upcoming exam.

