 1 Student Dead, 1 Injured In Car Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation1 Student Dead, 1 Injured In Car Accident

1 Student Dead, 1 Injured In Car Accident

On Friday night in the police station area, a speeding Scorpio car lost control, overturning after colliding with a divider and striking medical students waiting for a bus

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Accident Claims Life of 2 Medical Student | File

On Friday night in the police station area, a speeding Scorpio car lost control, overturning after colliding with a divider and striking medical students waiting for a bus, according to local media reports. The fatal accident claimed the life of a Chhattisgarh-based medical student, identified as 27-year-old Divyansh Gupta, while another student from Hyderabad, 27-year-old Madhavi Choudhary, suffered severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Read Also
Bhopal: Youth Crushed To Death
article-image

Victim enrolled at Patanjali Yogpeeth Medical College

The The students, enrolled at Patanjali Yogpeeth Medical College, were standing by the roadside when the out-of-control Scorpio veered off course, causing the devastating collision. The aftermath led to chaos along the highway. Shantarshah outpost in-charge Khemendra Gangwar promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured Madhavi Choudhary to a private hospital. Tragically, Divyansh Gupta succumbed to his injuries, as declared by medical professionals.

Following the fatality, the police conveyed the unfortunate news to the victim's family after sending the body for post-mortem examination. The damaged Scorpio car was impounded, and a case will be registered upon receiving the formal complaint. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

1 Student Dead, 1 Injured In Car Accident

1 Student Dead, 1 Injured In Car Accident

Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Faces Criticism Over Delay In Allocating Funds for School Uniforms

Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Faces Criticism Over Delay In Allocating Funds for School Uniforms

Muslim Schoolboy Slapping Case: Consequence Of State's Failure To Act Appropriately, Says SC

Muslim Schoolboy Slapping Case: Consequence Of State's Failure To Act Appropriately, Says SC

Symbiosis Institute of Design Conducts SEED 2024 Entrance Exam Online Today

Symbiosis Institute of Design Conducts SEED 2024 Entrance Exam Online Today

Viral: Dedicated Teacher Graded Students' Assignments From Hospital Bed Before Passing Away

Viral: Dedicated Teacher Graded Students' Assignments From Hospital Bed Before Passing Away