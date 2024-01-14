Bhopal: Youth Crushed To Death

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly-driven car mowed down a 20-year-old man in Ratibad on Friday late night, the police said. The police added that the man was taken to Hamidia Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday morning.

A case has been registered against the errant car driver, they said. Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said man who lost his life was Sanjay Badele (20), a construction worker.

A native of Sehore, he was on way to meet his brother Rakesh on Friday late night on his bike. As he reached near a poultry farm in Ratibad, a recklessly-driven car rammed into him from behind. The onlookers rushed him to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

The police were informed too, who rushed to the spot and began probing the incident. Badele, while undergoing treatment, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday. SHO Shrivastava said that the CCTV camera footages are being sifted through to trace the accused car driver and nab him.