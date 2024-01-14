 Bhopal: Women From MP Killed After Two Vans Collide In Tamil Nadu
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Bhopal: Women From MP Killed After Two Vans Collide In Tamil Nadu | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two women from the state were killed after two passenger vans collided head-on near Madurai-Dhanuskodi National Highway in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Manubai, 42, of Ujjain district and Nathanbai, 70, of Dhar district. Chief minister Mohan Yadav has sent deputy collector and DSP to Madurai to take care of the injured passengers from the state.

The collectors of both the districts have been instructed to contact the affected people and to provide them every possible assistance. The police said that the van, which was heading towards Rameswaram from Dhanushkodi with 25 people from Madhya Pradesh collided with another van proceeding towards Dhanushkodi at Thavukadu.

It was said that a bus, which was going towards Dhanushkodi had suddenly stopped and the van coming behind it overtook the bus and hit the van coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was such that about 25 passengers in both the vehicles suffered multiple injuries.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the occupants from the vans and sent them to the government hospital. Manubai and Nathanbai died on the way to the hospital. Doctors said that they have admitted 12 men and 10 women in the hospital and their condition was stable. Dhanushkodi police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

