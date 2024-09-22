UPPBPB Constable Result 2024: When & Where To Check Your Results?

Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon announce the UP Police Constable Result 2024. Once available, candidates can check and download the result from uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP Police Constable written exam took place in two phases: Phase I on August 23, 24, and 25, and Phase II on August 30 and 31, 2024.

Answer keys for all exam days and shifts have already been released. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer keys, providing necessary documents to support their claims. The board will review the objections, and any valid corrections will be incorporated into the final answer key. The UP Police Constable result will be determined based on this final answer key.

The exam was conducted at 1,174 centers across 67 districts, with over 48 lakh candidates participating.

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves the following stages:

1. Written Test

2. Physical Tests: Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

3. Document Verification and Medical Test

4. Final Merit List

Candidates who passed the written exam should begin preparing for the next stages of the selection process.

How to Download UP Police Constable Result 2024:

1. Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on the "UP Police Constable Result 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details on the new page that appears.

4. Submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and print a copy for future reference.