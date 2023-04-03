UPMSP warns against fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result

fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result | File Image

A fake news is doing rounds on social media platforms that UP School Board (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10, 12 result on April 5.

Discarding these fake rumors, secretary, education department of UP has released a circular and the same is shared on Twitter.

Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla on the fake news said that a notice containing his fake signature is being circulated, which claims these results will be announced on April 5.

The UPMSP secretary confirmed that the notification is fake and legal action will be taken against perpetuators for running such fake information.

As Hindustan times reported, the evaluation work of board exam answer sheets is over and tabulation of marks and preparation of results is underway. According to a board official, it will take around 20 to 25 days.

This means students will have to wait at least till end of this month for UP board 10th, 12th results.

The board appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and 1.33 crore answer sheets of Class 10. UPMSP managed to complete the process on March 31, a day ahead of the deadline set by them.

Just like exams, the evaluation work took place under tight supervision. CCTV surveillance, Section-144 within 100 metre radius of evaluation centres were among measures taken by the board to avoid any discrepancy.