 UPMSP warns against fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPMSP warns against fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result

UPMSP warns against fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result

Discarding these fake rumors, secretary, education department of UP has released a circular and the same is shared on Twitter. The UPMSP secretary confirmed that the notification is fake and legal action will be taken against those who make such fake information viral.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result | File Image

A fake news is doing rounds on social media platforms that UP School Board (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10, 12 result on April 5.

Discarding these fake rumors, secretary, education department of UP has released a circular and the same is shared on Twitter.

Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla on the fake news said that a notice containing his fake signature is being circulated, which claims these results will be announced on April 5.

The UPMSP secretary confirmed that the notification is fake and legal action will be taken against perpetuators for running such fake information.

Read Also
NCERT textbooks eliminate Mughal Empire in revised curriculum; CBSE, UP Board to implement
article-image

As Hindustan times reported, the evaluation work of board exam answer sheets is over and tabulation of marks and preparation of results is underway. According to a board official, it will take around 20 to 25 days.

This means students will have to wait at least till end of this month for UP board 10th, 12th results.

The board appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and 1.33 crore answer sheets of Class 10. UPMSP managed to complete the process on March 31, a day ahead of the deadline set by them.

Just like exams, the evaluation work took place under tight supervision. CCTV surveillance, Section-144 within 100 metre radius of evaluation centres were among measures taken by the board to avoid any discrepancy.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dummy candidate held with electronic devices during Maharashtra police recruitment drive

Dummy candidate held with electronic devices during Maharashtra police recruitment drive

UPMSP warns against fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result

UPMSP warns against fake notice in regards to UP board class 10, 12 result

IIT JAM 2023 scorecards releasing today; check how to download

IIT JAM 2023 scorecards releasing today; check how to download

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 releases today: Check latest updates

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 releases today: Check latest updates

After a goof-up, MU allots new exam centers to 1700 students

After a goof-up, MU allots new exam centers to 1700 students