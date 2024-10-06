Upcoming School Holidays In October 2024: Maha Navami, Dussehra, Diwali & More

Representative Image

Starting with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the holiday season continues through to Diwali at the end of the month. While some holidays may be specific to certain states or regions, it’s a good idea for students and parents to confirm dates with their schools if there’s any uncertainty.

With Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2024, now behind us, there are still several exciting holidays ahead for students in October. Here are the upcoming holidays:

Maha Navami 2024

Maha Navami, celebrated on October 12, 2024, marks the final day of the Navratri festival, during which various forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Schools will be closed to observe this important occasion.

Dussehra 2024 School Holiday

Dussehra, celebrated on October 13, 2024, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, with Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. Schools and colleges will remain closed for this widely celebrated festival.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024

Valmiki Jayanti, observed on October 17, 2024, honors the birth of the poet and sage Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana. Schools are expected to close to commemorate this significant day.

Diwali 2024 Holiday

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 31, 2024. This important festival marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. Schools and institutions across India will remain closed for this joyous occasion.

Full List of Holidays in October 2024