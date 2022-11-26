UP: Teacher drills into 9-year-old student's palm as he 'forgets tables'

Kanpur: A teacher from the Basic Primary Model School, Prem Nagar allegedly used a hand drilling machine to injure the palm of a Class V student after he failed to answer the multiplication table of two.

The teacher allegedly carried a drilling machine to the classroom to scre students. Right when he was about drill into 9-year-old Vivaan's hand, another student pulled out the machine's plug from the socket, preventing any grave injuries, say media reports. The Class V student, Vivaan, suffered bruises on his left hand. His hand began bleeding and he was reportedly sent home after receiving first aid from the school.

The event came to light on Friday when the child's parents protested in front of the school and demanded action against the teacher. The basic Education Officer (BSA)allegedly approached the parents and proposed the dismissal of the instructor, Anuj Pandey, from his position.