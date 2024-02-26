UP Police Radio Cadre Recruitment 2022: Answer Key Released, Objection Deadline March 1

Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has made public the answer key for the online written examination conducted in 2022 for the recruitment of chief operators, chief operators (mechanical), assistant operators, and workshop employees within the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre. Candidates who participated in the UPPRPB recruitment examination for these positions can now access the official answer keys through the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Key Details:

Exam Date and Shifts: The UPPRPB recruitment exam took place over two shifts from January 29 to February 8, 2024.

Exam Pattern: The examination comprised objective type questions and lasted for 2.5 hours.

Selection Process: The recruitment process involves an online test, skill/physical endurance test, and document verification.

Steps to Access Answer Key and Raise Objections:

Login Credentials:

Candidates need their registration ID and date of birth to access and download the answer key.

Objection Deadline:

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key in online mode until March 1.

Challenging Process:

Visit the official UPPRPB website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate to the latest update section and find the link titled ‘UP Police Operator or Workshop Staff Answer Key 2024.”

Click on the objection window option.

Choose the question you wish to challenge.

Provide the correct answer along with a detailed explanation.

Attach supporting documents, if any.

Review the details provided and submit the objection.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the answer key and raise objections, if any discrepancies are identified. The deadline for objections is March 1, after which the board will release the final answer key.