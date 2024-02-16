UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Important Updates & Exam Center Changes

Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is gearing up for the police constable recruitment exam scheduled for February 17 and 18. The first shift will be from 10 AM to 12 AM, and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM.

A remarkable number of 4,817,441 applicants have submitted their applications for this recruitment test.

Five districts including Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Sambhal, and Lakhimpur Khiri have experienced changes in the locations of their examination centers.

The UP Police Constable recruitment test will cover 75 districts, and the state will have 2,385 exam centers. The authorities are focused on preventing cheating and have cautioned that serious actions, such as invoking the National Security Act (NSA), will be taken if any misconduct is found.

To maintain the exam's credibility, any counterfeit or AI-generated images will not be permitted on the admit card. Verification procedures involve fingerprint, facial recognition, and Aadhaar card authentication (OTP). Last-minute adjustments to the exam center addresses have been made, as per the board's notice.

The committee has provided updated information for the locations of certain examination centers: Lakhimpur Khiri: Krishak Samaj Inter College, Fatehpur, Lakhimpur Khiri. Kaushambi: Hublal Inter College, Bharwari, Kaushambi. Sambhal: MGM Degree College, Sambhal. Ghaziabad: Royal Educational Institute NH 24, Dasna, Ghaziabad, Pin Code – 201015. Sitapur: Anandi Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Karsala Road, Nepalpur, Sitapur.

All examination center gates will close half an hour before the exam starts, and candidates are advised to arrive on time as no late entries will be permitted.