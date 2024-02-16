AFCAT 1 2024 Exam: Indian Air Force Commences Recruitment Test Today

AFCAT 1 Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 exam 2024, conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) starts today, February 16, 2024. The AFCAT 1 2024 exam offers 317 vacancies within the Indian Air Force, providing aspiring candidates with an opportunity to join the esteemed service.0

Date and Time:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) commences the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 exam 2024 today, February 16, 2024.

The examination will continue on February 17 and 18, 2024.

Exam Marking System:

The AFCAT 2024 exam is valued at 300 marks.

It comprises 100 objective questions to be answered within a two-hour timeframe.

Negative marking applies, with one mark deducted for each incorrect response.

Important Documents:

Candidates must possess their AFCAT 1 2024 admit card, downloadable from the official website, afcat.cdac.in, to gain entry to the examination hall.

Alongside the admit card, candidates must present an original photo ID proof for verification. Acceptable documents include passport, driving license, Voter ID card, PAN card, or Aadhar card.

Guidelines for Candidates:

Arrive at the AFCAT 1 2024 exam center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

Prohibited items within the examination premises include mobile phones, electronic devices, gadgets, and accessories.

Verify the accuracy of details on the AFCAT 1 admit card 2024 before the exam. Any discrepancies should be reported promptly to the conducting authority helpline for rectification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed 12th grade and hold a graduate degree to be eligible for AFCAT 2024.

For the flying branch, a science stream background in 12th grade with a minimum of 50% marks is required.

Graduates from any branch are accepted with at least 60% marks for other branches. Specific eligibility criteria may vary depending on the branch requirements.

As candidates embark on this journey towards a fulfilling career in the Indian Air Force, adherence to guidelines and eligibility criteria will pave the way for success in the AFCAT 1 2024 exam.