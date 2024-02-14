 JEE Main 2024: Kota, Rajasthan Ishaan Gupta Achieves Perfect 100 percentile
Read about Ishaan Gupta's remarkable achievement in JEE Main 2024, scoring a perfect 100 percentile in Kota, Rajasthan. Explore his inspiring journey and success story here.

Updated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 04:57 AM IST
article-image

Ishaan Gupta, a student from Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, Rajasthan has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a perfect 100 percentile score in the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam. His exceptional performance comes as no surprise considering his previous academic record where he aced his class 10th with an 97 percent.

Expressing his elation, Ishaan shared his sentiments with the Free Press Journal, stating, "It makes me feel proud and boosted up. My aim, which is to advance my JEE Advance ahead it’s a good achievement." His preparation strategy focused on selective topics, with a strong emphasis on theory, particularly in chemistry, physics, and maths. Ishaan dedicated 8 to 10 hours daily to self-study, diligently completing homework assignments to reinforce his understanding and address any doubts.

Highlighting the crucial role of family support, Ishaan acknowledged the unwavering encouragement he received, both emotionally and academically. He emphasised his reliance on YouTube for entertainment, restricting his exposure to all other social media platforms, and engaging in extracurricular activities like playing badminton to relieve stress.

For Ishaan, JEE Main 2024 marked his first attempt, setting a high standard for his academic journey ahead.

