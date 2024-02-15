UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Exam Dates, Shift Timings, and Guidelines

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, headquartered in Lucknow, is all set to conduct the Police Constable recruitment examination for the year 2024 on February 17th and 18th. Approximately 1,03,088 candidates are expected to participate across 47 centers located in Gorakhpur district.

Shift Timings and Duration:

The examination will be held in two shifts each day, accommodating 25,772 candidates per shift.

Morning Shift: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Evening Shift: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Admit Card:

Candidates can download the admit card by logging in to the website using their roll number and password.

Admit cards are essential for entry into the examination center.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Arrive at the exam center one hour before the shift timings to complete necessary formalities promptly.

No entry will be permitted after the gate closes or after the designated entry time.

Candidates must remain within the exam premises until the conclusion of the exam.

Ensure to carry the admit card and necessary documents to the exam center.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 60,244 Constable posts, and candidates are advised to follow the guidelines meticulously to avoid any inconvenience during the examination.

For further information and updates, candidates can refer to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

