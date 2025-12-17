 UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,352 Posts Starts; Check Details Here
UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,352 Posts Starts; Check Details Here

The notification for the UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on the official website of UPPRPB at upprpb.in. This recruitment aims to fill 1,352 Computer Operator Grade A positions. Aspirants should pay the application fees online according to their category.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025 | upprpb.in

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is currently accepting applications for 1,352 Computer Operator Grade A positions. Those who qualify can apply online on the official website of UPPRPB at upprpb.in. The deadline to submit an application is January 15, 2026.

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025 offers government job opportunities for eligible candidates with technical qualifications through a structured selection process and competitive examination conducted statewide.

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The vacancy distribution spans multiple categories, with 545 posts allotted to the Unreserved (UR) category, followed by 364 vacancies for Other Backward Classes (OBC). The Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has been allocated 132 vacancies, while 283 posts are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Additionally, 26 vacancies have been earmarked for Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants.

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should have a 12th-grade certificate in Physics and Mathematics, as well as have finished an 'O' Level computer course. According to the recruitment guidelines, applicants must also have typing abilities. Aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 28, as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation is allowed under federal regulations.

Read the official notice here

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can submit their applications in the following five steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at upprpb.in and then register with the board's OTR (One Time Registration) system before submitting the form.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to log in using the OTR credentials and then finish the personal details form.

Step 3: Next, upload the necessary documents, make the payment through the online payment gateway, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants should pay the application fees online according to their category. General, OBC, and EWS applicants must pay Rs. 500, while SC and ST applicants pay Rs. 400. Payment can only be made via online methods.

