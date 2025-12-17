Telangana: Class 4 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Hyderabad; Investigation Underway | Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Class 4 student allegedly died by hanging himself at his house in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in Rajendra Reddy Nagar Colony of Chanda Nagar on Tuesday evening.

Prashanth, a student of a private school, hanged himself in the washroom after returning from school.

The nine-year-old allegedly attached the tag of his school ID card to the binding wire in the washroom to hang himself.

According to his parents, he went to the washroom without changing his school uniform soon after returning home from school.

When he did not come out for a long time, the family members knocked on the door. As there was no response, they broke open the door and found him hanging.

The family members shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. They shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The reasons for the boy’s extreme step were not known. A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered at Chandanagar Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Prashanth’s father, Shankar, said he was very active and had no problem with anyone.

Shankar and his Parvathi hail from Kothapalli village in Medak district. Prashanth was the younger of their two sons.

Shankar was working as a watchman in the apartment building where the family was staying. He had earlier worked as a driver in the same school where his son was studying.

Police recorded statements of Prashanth’s parents. They also spoke to teachers and classmates of the boy to find out the reason for his extreme step.

Investigating officers were trying to ascertain if the boy had a fight with any other student or if any of the teachers scolded him, which might have driven him to the extreme step.

Meanwhile, the boy’s body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination. It was later shifted to the village for the last rites.

A similar incident was reported in the Rajendranagar area in the city in 2022 when a Class 4 student died by suicide after being scolded by his mother for not doing his homework.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)