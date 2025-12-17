IIM CAT 2025: Final Answer Key Likely To Be Issued Soon; Here's How To Download

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025 | Canva

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025: The final answer key for the CAT 2025 will be released soon by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode). Once the answer key is out, applicants can access it from the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The final answer key will be prepared after evaluating all the objections submitted against the provisional key.

Unlike the preliminary key, the final answer key cannot be challenged and acts as the ultimate source for score normalisation and percentile calculation. After the IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025, the institute will declare the CAT 2025 result.

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the final answer key, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login / Answer Key / Response Sheet link.

Step 3: After this, enter the CAT ID / Registration Number & password and then submit.

Step 4: After logging in, select the CAT 2025 Answer Key link.

Step 5: Now, the CAT 2025 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the CAT 2025 answer key PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2025

On December 4, IIM Kozhikode issued the CAT 2025 tentative answer key and individual response sheets, allowing students from all three exam slots to analyse their performance. The provisional key provided a critical window for review, allowing candidates to spot apparent anomalies and file formal objections.

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2025: Objection window

The objection submission window was open from December 8 to December 10, and applicants could challenge individual questions by providing thorough arguments and supporting documentation. These objections have been analysed by subject experts.

About the IIM CAT Exam 2025

The IIM CAT Exam 2025 (Common Admission Test) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to MBA and postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in India.