DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025: NBEMS Releases Important Instruction Notice For Answer Booklet Barcode; Details Here

DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025 | natboard.edu.in

DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025: The DNB Final Theory Examinations for December 2025 will start from tomorrow, December 18, 2025, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam will last till December 21 at centres across the country. The exams will be held in a hybrid mode, where questions are displayed digitally while answers are written in physical, barcoded answer booklets, placing equal emphasis on technical accuracy and academic competence.

DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025: Strict advisory instructions

NBEMS has issued an official notice which contains a strict advisory warning for candidates who are going to appear in the exam. Candidates who make any errors in entering the barcode details will result in the immediate cancellation of their results. Candidates are required to correctly input the barcode printed on their allotted answer booklet into the system before beginning the examination.

Once the booklet is submitted, it cannot be replaced under any circumstances. The board has clarified that no requests for corrections, appeals, or reconsideration will be accepted, and any discrepancy in barcode entry will lead to automatic rejection of the answer script.

Under the hybrid format, examinees must carefully read questions on the computer screen and record their responses in the provided barcoded booklet. NBEMS has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for technical lapses, underscoring the importance of precision during the process.

Click here for the detailed instructions for how to enter the answer booklet barcode

DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025: Mock Test

To help candidates familiarise themselves with the procedure, NBEMS has made a mock test available online and strongly advises students to practise beforehand to avoid critical errors on exam day.

Instructions about the booklet

Candidates have been instructed to verify that the answer booklet contains 50 numbered pages (excluding the cover), that all pages carry the same barcode, and that the booklet is free from damage, missing, or misprinted pages before submitting the barcode details.