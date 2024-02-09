UP Police City Intimation Slip Out Tomorrow for Feb 17-18 Exam

FPJ/Bhushan Koyande

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the release of city intimation slips tomorrow, February 10, 2024, for candidates appearing in the upcoming Constable post examination. Here's what you need to know:

Date and Time:

The city intimation slips will be released on February 10, 2024.

The written exam for the Constable post is scheduled for February 17 and 18, 2024.

Downloading Details:

Candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

The admit card for the written examination will be available for download from February 13, 2024.

Exam Schedule:

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day, from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Procedure to Download:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the 'City Intimation Slip' link.

Enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Download the admit card and make sure to print it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for any updates. It's important to download the admit card and intimation slip on time to avoid any last-minute hassles.