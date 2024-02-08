UP Police Constable Exam 2024: 50 Million Candidates, 377 Exam Centers

Representative image

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the exam schedule for the UP Police Constable examination for the year 2024. The UP Police Constable exam is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18 to recruit 60,244 Constables for the Uttar Pradesh Police.

UPPRPB will soon release the list of exam centers for the UP Police Constable exam in 2024. During the application process, candidates selected their preferred exam centers, and the commission will allocate the UP Police Constable exam centers according to these choices.

The authorities will select candidates based on their performance in the written exam, as well as a physical test and document verification.

Those who clear all stages will be hired as UP Police Constables, with a monthly salary of Rs. 21,700.

Based on the information provided by the board, a grand total of 50,14,921 candidates have enrolled for the examination. In order to cater to this substantial number of applicants, 377 examination venues have been established throughout the 75 districts of the state by the officials. Candidates who have completed the registration process successfully and are intending to take the exam should go to the exam centers assigned to them.