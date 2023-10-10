 UP Police Books 4 AMU Students For Organizing Protest March In Support Of Palestinians
A few students of the Aligarh Muslim University took out the protest march Sunday night from Duck Point to Babey Sir Syed Gate on the AMU campus in support of Palestine.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
AMU Students Demonstrate In Support Of Palestine | Twitter

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday booked four students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for taking out a protest march in support of Palestine within the campus. The Aligarh cops lodged the First Information Report (FIR) at the Civil Lines police station Monday afternoon.

"Four students have been named and several others who are yet to be identified were booked under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity among different groups),188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) for taking out the protest march on an international issue without seeking prior permission from the authorities concerned at AMU. No arrests have so far been made as our investigation is ongoing,” said Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, Superintendent of Police (SP), Aligarh.

"Aatif, Khalid, Kaamran, and Naved Chaudhry are the four students named in the FIR, added Pathak.

Earlier a few students of the Aligarh Muslim University took out the protest march Sunday night from Duck Point to Babey Sir Syed Gate on the AMU campus.

More than 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel in the deadliest war for the country in at least 50 years.

