UP PGT 2025 Exam Postponed; Check New Date Update

UP PGT 2025 Exam Date: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has postponed the UP PGT 2025 exam, which was initially scheduled to take place on July 18 and 19, owing to unavoidable reasons. The exam will now be held in August 2025, and its new dates are likely to be declared soon on the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam is expected to be held in the last week of August. The date and time will be notified by UPSESSB soon.

There is no change in the UP TGT 2025 exam date. The Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam will be held on July 21 and 22 as scheduled.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 4,163 teaching posts, of which 2,539 are TGT and 625 PGT.

Candidates are advised that hall tickets will be released 10 days before the exam date and can be downloaded from the official website using their registration number and password. The admit card will include important details such as the exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre name and address, candidate’s photograph and signature, and exam-day instructions.

UP PGT TGT Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in or upsessb.org

Step 2: Click on the link UP PGT, TGT admit card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the UP PGT TGT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the UP PGT TGT Admit Card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.