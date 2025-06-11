 UP PGT 2025 Exam Postponed; Check New Date Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP PGT 2025 Exam Postponed; Check New Date Update

UP PGT 2025 Exam Postponed; Check New Date Update

UP PGT 2025 Exam Date: The UP PGT 2025 exam, originally scheduled for July 18 and 19, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, as announced by UPSESSB. The exam is now expected to be conducted in August 2025, with revised dates to be announced soon on the official website.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
UP PGT 2025 Exam Postponed | Official Website

UP PGT 2025 Exam Date: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has postponed the UP PGT 2025 exam, which was initially scheduled to take place on July 18 and 19, owing to unavoidable reasons. The exam will now be held in August 2025, and its new dates are likely to be declared soon on the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam is expected to be held in the last week of August. The date and time will be notified by UPSESSB soon.

UPSESSB Notification

UPSESSB Notification | Official Website

There is no change in the UP TGT 2025 exam date. The Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam will be held on July 21 and 22 as scheduled.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 4,163 teaching posts, of which 2,539 are TGT and 625 PGT.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed

Candidates are advised that hall tickets will be released 10 days before the exam date and can be downloaded from the official website using their registration number and password. The admit card will include important details such as the exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre name and address, candidate’s photograph and signature, and exam-day instructions.

Read Also
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allocation Round 2 Released At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
article-image

UP PGT TGT Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in or upsessb.org

Step 2: Click on the link UP PGT, TGT admit card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the UP PGT TGT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the UP PGT TGT Admit Card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students;...

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students;...

'ITI Students In Maharashtra To Get Apprenticeships In Local Industries': Minister Lodha

'ITI Students In Maharashtra To Get Apprenticeships In Local Industries': Minister Lodha

Maharashtra Govt Revises Admission Rules For Diploma Courses In Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture...

Maharashtra Govt Revises Admission Rules For Diploma Courses In Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture...

WiSE 2025: 200 Schoolgirls From Rural Maharashtra And Karnataka Attend Women In Science &...

WiSE 2025: 200 Schoolgirls From Rural Maharashtra And Karnataka Attend Women In Science &...

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here