JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allocation Round 2 Released At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Mock Seat Allocation Round 2 | Official Website

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Wednesday issued the second mock seat allotment list, as per the preferences filled by candidates until June 10, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can access the results of the mock seat allocation at josaa.nic.in.

The allotment list can be checked by candidates by logging in through their application number and password of JEE Main.

The data validation, verification, and reconciliation by JoSAA is to be conducted on June 13, 2025. Candidates must note that the last date for application to JoSAA Counselling 2025 is June 12, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply are requested to do so before the deadline on the official website.

Results of the allotment to Round 1 seats will be declared on June 14, 2025, at 10 am. As soon as the results are declared, the online reporting process will commence. Candidates to whom a seat is allotted in this round have to follow all formalities fee payment, document upload, and reply to queries by June 18, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Second Mock Seat Allocation: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mock seat allocation-2 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: The JoSAA Counselling 2025 2nd Mock Seat Allocation will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the JoSAA Counselling 2025 mock seat allocation round 2 and save it for the future reference.

Direct link to JoSAA mock allotment 2025