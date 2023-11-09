UP NHM Result 2023 Released At upnrhm.gov.in | Pixabay (Representational)

The National Health Mission has declared the Uttar Pradesh NHM Result 2023 today, November 8, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examinations for ANM, Pharmacist, SLT, and Lab Technician posts can check and download their results from the official website at upnrhm.gov.in.

UP NHM ANM exams were conducted on December 27 and December 28, 2022, in the Computer Based Test mode.

A total of 732 candidates have been selected to proceed to the next round.

Candidates who have been selected will be required to participate in a Document Verification Process. For the Lab Technician role, candidates are expected to visit the designated district with the updated offer letter and necessary supporting documents.

The Document Verification Process for Lab Technician positions is set to take place on October 31, 2023.

Applicants can follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process to download the UP NHM Result PDF 2023.

Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at upnrhm.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Updates section and click on the link available for NHM UP Result 2023.

Step 3: A PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the result and download the PDF.

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for further reference.