Mumbai News: State To Consider 30% Of NHM Staff For Permanent Posts | Representative Image

Mumbai: The state government’s recent decision to consider 30% of the contractual staff employed under the National Health Mission for vacant posts in the public health department is a step towards addressing the staff’s demands.

The staff, including doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, have been on indefinite strike since October 25 demanding permanent appointment in their existing posts.

Contractual staff to continue with indefinite strike

Despite the government’s decision, the contractual staff are continuing with the indefinite strike demanding that those ineligible for permanent employment be provided the same pay scale and work till such time they are.

The strike has seriously affected routine health programmes such as immunisation of children and anti-tuberculosis efforts.

The contract employees comprise 650 doctors from AYUSH and 2,500 doctors from the National Child Health Scheme, 2,573 tuberculosis department staff, 2,000 laboratory technicians, nearly 4,000 semi-nurses, 8,500 community medical officers, and other healthcare workers.

Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant held a meeting with NHM contractual staff representatives on October 31, where it was decided to consider NHM contractual staff for 30% of the vacant posts during the recruitment of permanent healthcare staff.

“This decision aims to provide them with opportunities for permanent employment within the public health department. However, it remains to be seen if this decision will be acceptable to all parties involved and if it will lead to the resolution of the strike,” a senior health official said.

Harshal Ranavre, state convenor of the NHM Contractual Officers and Staff Association, said that the strike will continue and that they want even contractual staff who have completed less than 10 years of service to be provided the same pay scale and work till they become eligible for permanent employment. “The number of contractual staff is huge and 30% of the staff won’t be adequate to accommodate all the contractual staff. The staff will be appointed as permanent staff in a phased manner. Till all the staff gets permanently employed, they should be provided with the same pay scale and work on par with the permanent healthcare staff,” he said.

Initial salaries for doctors in this group range around ₹28,000, while tuberculosis workers receive ₹17,000.