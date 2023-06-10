Mumbai News: PIL Against JJ Hospital Doctor's Strike | File pic

Mumbai: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court by a social activist seeking action against JJ Hospital’s resident doctors for participating in the strike against their “harassment” and “dictatorship”.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had called off their strike after the government approved the resignation letters of former dean Dr Tatya Rao Lahane and professor Dr Ragini Parekh, against whom the resident doctors have made allegations.

PIL: Many patients suffered, surgeries postponed

The PIL filed by Sanjay Gurav last week claimed that during the strike, many patients suffered and surgeries were postponed, resulting in inconvenience to several patients. It also said that the resident doctors resorted to striking work instead of adopting procedures for redressal of their grievances.

The plea urges that action be taken against the resident doctors to prevent repeat of such strikes.