 Mumbai News: PIL Against JJ Hospital Doctor's Strike
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai News: PIL Against JJ Hospital Doctor's Strike

Mumbai News: PIL Against JJ Hospital Doctor's Strike

The PIL filed by Sanjay Gurav last week claimed that during the strike, many patients suffered and surgeries were postponed, resulting in inconvenience to several patients.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: PIL Against JJ Hospital Doctor's Strike | File pic

Mumbai: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court by a social activist seeking action against JJ Hospital’s resident doctors for participating in the strike against their “harassment” and “dictatorship”. 

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had called off their strike after the government approved the resignation letters of former dean Dr Tatya Rao Lahane and professor Dr Ragini Parekh, against whom the resident doctors have made allegations.

PIL: Many patients suffered, surgeries postponed

The PIL filed by Sanjay Gurav last week claimed that during the strike, many patients suffered and surgeries were postponed, resulting in inconvenience to several patients. It also said that the resident doctors resorted to striking work instead of adopting procedures for redressal of their grievances. 

The plea urges that action be taken against the resident doctors to prevent repeat of such strikes.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Dr TP Lahane sacked as 'coordinator' of state's key blindness mission after resignation...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: PIL Against JJ Hospital Doctor's Strike

Mumbai News: PIL Against JJ Hospital Doctor's Strike

Mumbai News: Man Sentenced To 3 years In Prison For Kissing Teen, Court Says Traumatic Effect...

Mumbai News: Man Sentenced To 3 years In Prison For Kissing Teen, Court Says Traumatic Effect...

Bombay HC To Hear Kunal Kamra's Plea Against IT Rules On July 6-7; Won’t Notify Fact-Checking Unit...

Bombay HC To Hear Kunal Kamra's Plea Against IT Rules On July 6-7; Won’t Notify Fact-Checking Unit...

Mumbai News: Man Gets Medical Bail 2 Days After His Death In Custody

Mumbai News: Man Gets Medical Bail 2 Days After His Death In Custody

Bombay High Court Denies Relief To Leading Fan Maker For Design Infringement

Bombay High Court Denies Relief To Leading Fan Maker For Design Infringement