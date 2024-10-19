UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allocation Results Released

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) 2024 counselling Round 3 seat allocation results have been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Lucknow. Through the official website, upneet.gov.in, all candidates who registered for the counselling procedure can view and get their results.

Important Dates:

Seat Allotment Results Declared: October 19, 2024

Download Seat Allotment Letter: October 19, 2024, to October 23, 2024 (except October 20)

Document Verification at Allotted Institutes: October 21, 2024, to October 23, 2024

How to check the UP NEET Counselling 2024 result:

Visit the official UP NEET website, upneet.gov.in.

Click on the UP NEET Counselling 2024 Round 3 link once you've arrived at the homepage.

Enter your password and user ID.

Your screen will display the results of the UP NEET Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allocation.

Download the result

Save a hard copy for your future reference.

Documents required for verification:

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card

NEET UG 2024 Scorecard

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

A valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, Passport etc.)

Domicile Certificate of UP

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG 2024 Seat allotment letter

Receipt of security deposit

Medical Certificate (if required)

Passport Size Photographs

Other documents as required by the institute