UP Metro Rail Corp Launches Recruitment For 439 Executive And Non-Executive Positions |

The registration process for the recruitment of several Executive and Non-Executive roles, such as Junior Engineer, Maintainer, and Station Controller-cum-Train Operator, has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). The last day to register for UP Metro Recruitment 2024 is April 19, 2024.

The expected dates for the recruitment exam are May 11, 12, and 14, 2024.



The UP Metro Rail Corporation is hiring to fill 439 Executive and Non-Executive positions in total. Exam admission cards will be available for download for candidates starting on April 30.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for UPMRC Recruitment should be between the ages of 21 and 28. Age reductions are applied in accordance with government legislation.

The fee for candidates in the UR, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 1180 (inclusive of GST), and for candidates in the SC and ST categories, it is Rs 826, which is non-refundable.

How to apply?

Candidates may use lmrcl.com, the official website, to apply for these vacancies.

Find and click on the "Careers" section on the homepage.

Locate the "Recruitment 2024" link under the "Careers" section.

It's likely that a new page will appear once you click on the recruitment notice link. You must register yourself here by entering the necessary details, like your name, phone number, and email address.

After successfully registering, complete the application by providing accurate information.

You will then be asked to upload the required files in accordance with the guidelines. As needed, upload scanned copies of the necessary papers.

Utilize one of the offered methods of payment to pay the application fee.

A confirmation page will be generated following the successful completion of the application procedure and payment. Print off this page for your records.

For executive positions, candidates are required to have a minimum of 60% in their B.E., B.Tech., or an equivalent degree from a recognized university. On the other hand, non-executive positions require candidates to hold a three-year diploma from an accredited school with a minimum of 60% marks.