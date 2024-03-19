Odisha Government Begins Recruitment Of 1342 Teachers For Various Roles, Apply Now! |

The government of Odisha's School & Mass Education Department, in conjunction with the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), has commenced the recruiting process to appoint 1342 teachers to various roles around the state. Please complete an online application within the period of April 1 to April 30, 2024. It is worth noting that the deadline for submitting the online fee is on May 2.

Screening Process and Eligibility Criteria



The OAVS is seeking people for a recruitment drive in a number of fields, including PGT, TGT, art teacher, computer teacher, and more. As stated in the methodology, a computer-based test (CBT), an interview, and a performance test are all part of the hiring process for these positions.

Applicants seeking to apply for the 2024 OAVS recruiting should not be older than 50. In addition, he need to have been older than 32 to be considered for the Principal position. With the exception of the Principal position, candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 38 years old.

Application Fees

Candidates from SEBC and UR must submit an application fee of Rs. 2000 in order to be considered for open positions. Candidates who identify as SC, ST, or PwD must pay a fee of Rs. 1250 when completing the application. However, candidates from UR and SEBC must pay an application fee of Rs. 1500 for Teaching Posts, while candidates from SC, ST, and PwD must pay Rs. 1000.



How to check?

Go to oav.edu.in, the official website.

Find and click on the link labeled "Detailed modalities for invitation of applications for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State of Odisha (Advt. No. 1/2024)" from the homepage.

Filling out the application form and registering yourself are the next steps.

Enter the necessary information in the application form by doing the same.

After that, upload each of the necessary files.

Fill out the form and pay the charge.