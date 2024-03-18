 SSB Odisha Accepting Applications For 1,061 PGT Vacancies: Apply Now At ssbodisha.ac.in
The application period will continue until 11:45 PM on April 18, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has started accepting applications for 1,061 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies. The application process began on March 18 and interested candidates can apply through the official website - ssbodisha.ac.in.

This exam lies aims to select candidates for the position of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in non-government-aided higher secondary schools of Odisha, which fall under the jurisdiction of the School & Mass Education Department.

The application period will continue until 11:45 PM on April 18, 2024. After submitting the application, candidates will not be able to make any changes to the information provided in the application form. The selection of candidates will be determined by their combined performance in both the written test and career assessment.

The application fee for candidates in the Unreserved and SEBC categories is ₹500, while candidates in the SC/ST and PwD categories are required to pay ₹200. The applicant must be in the age range of 21 to 38 years.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply:

Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

Click on the application link for the specified posts.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Submit the form, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

