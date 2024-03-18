Andhra Pradesh: Half-Day School Schedules Implemented for SSC Board Exams

Representative Image

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has recently declared that students in Classes I to IX across the state will have half-day school schedules starting from March 18 (Monday). This decision has been made in consideration of the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examinations.

Adjustments in school timings

According to a notification from School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, schools that will be hosting SSC exam centers will hold classes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. On the other hand, schools that are not designated as exam centres will have classes from 7.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., as reported by The Hindu.

The SSC exams began on March 18 and took place in 3,473 centers across the state. At the same time, schools that also serve as centers for the Andhra Pradesh Open School Exams have been given time off, as reported by The Hindu. To make up for this, classes for the affected students will be held from March 18 to April 23, except on national holidays.

District authorities have been instructed to guarantee the effective execution of the updated schedules in all schools, which are classified according to their examination center status. The objective of this effort is to create favorable circumstances for both the smooth running of exams and regular academic activities during this crucial period.

