 Andhra Pradesh: Half-Day School Schedules Implemented for SSC Board Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAndhra Pradesh: Half-Day School Schedules Implemented for SSC Board Exams

Andhra Pradesh: Half-Day School Schedules Implemented for SSC Board Exams

Get the latest update on Andhra Pradesh's SSC Board exams with half-day school schedules implemented for Classes I to IX.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has recently declared that students in Classes I to IX across the state will have half-day school schedules starting from March 18 (Monday). This decision has been made in consideration of the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examinations.

Adjustments in school timings

According to a notification from School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, schools that will be hosting SSC exam centers will hold classes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. On the other hand, schools that are not designated as exam centres will have classes from 7.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., as reported by The Hindu.

The SSC exams began on March 18 and took place in 3,473 centers across the state. At the same time, schools that also serve as centers for the Andhra Pradesh Open School Exams have been given time off, as reported by The Hindu. To make up for this, classes for the affected students will be held from March 18 to April 23, except on national holidays.

Read Also
NEET MDS 2024: National Entrance Test For Dental Surgery Today, Check Exam Pattern
article-image

District authorities have been instructed to guarantee the effective execution of the updated schedules in all schools, which are classified according to their examination center status. The objective of this effort is to create favorable circumstances for both the smooth running of exams and regular academic activities during this crucial period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Half-Day School Schedules Implemented for SSC Board Exams

Andhra Pradesh: Half-Day School Schedules Implemented for SSC Board Exams

Macquarie University Offers AUD 10,000 Scholarship For Indian And Sri Lankan Students

Macquarie University Offers AUD 10,000 Scholarship For Indian And Sri Lankan Students

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Announces MP SET 2024 Exam: Registration Starts On...

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Announces MP SET 2024 Exam: Registration Starts On...

ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam

ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam

DSSSB Announces Multiple Recruitment Drives For April: PGT Teachers, Technicians, Drivers, And More!

DSSSB Announces Multiple Recruitment Drives For April: PGT Teachers, Technicians, Drivers, And More!