 NEET MDS 2024: National Entrance Test For Dental Surgery Today, Check Exam Pattern
NEET MDS 2024: National Entrance Test For Dental Surgery Today, Check Exam Pattern

The NEET MDS 2024 test will be offered in 56 exam cities during a single shift that runs from 9 am to 12 pm.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Istock Images

The Master of Dental Surgery National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET MDS) 2024 will be administered today, March 18, by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET MDS 2024 test will be offered in 56 exam cities during a single shift that runs from 9 am to 12 pm.

The NEET MDS 2024 admit card may be downloaded by candidates by going to the official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates should utilize their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate, to download the NEET MDS 2024 admit card.


The candidate's name, parent's name, date of birth, address, category, exam date, exam time, reporting time, NEET MDS roll number, and the name and address of the exam center are among the details included on the NEET MDS 2024 admit card.

NEET MDS 2024: Exam Pattern

Parts A and B of the NEET MDS 2024 entrance exam comprise 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There are 100 questions in Part A and 140 questions in Part B. There are four marks available for each question, and an erroneous response costs one mark. The exam will take three hours for candidates to finish.

For admission to roughly 6,228 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats available in 259 dental colleges across the nation, the NEET MDS 2024 exam is administered.

