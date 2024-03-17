NEET MDS 2024 Exam: Important Dates And Guidelines For Dental Students, Check Now!

Representative Image | Istock Images

The NEET MDS exam for the year 2024 is quickly approaching, scheduled to be held on March 18. As aspiring dental students prepare for this important test, it is essential for them to make sure they are well-prepared and have all the required documents and information.

The NEET MDS 2024 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions. The exam will last for three hours.

Only candidates who have been issued admit cards will be allowed entry inside the examination center premises. Before entering the exam center, candidates must present their admit card and a valid photo ID for verification purposes. Acceptable IDs include PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with photograph.

Candidates who have not yet received their admit cards can easily obtain them from the official NEET MDS website - natboard.edu.in. These admit cards are necessary for entry into the examination hall and must be brought on the day of the exam.

In addition, candidates must have a recognized Bachelor in Dental Surgery degree from an Indian university or institute, be registered with the State Dental Council, and have completed a one-year compulsory rotatory internship in an approved dental college.

On the day of the exam, it is essential for candidates to strictly follow the designated timetable. The exam center will open at 7 am for registration, and candidates can enter the examination hall at 8:30 am. Access to the login system will be given at 8:45 am, and the exam will officially begin at 9 am, ending at 12 pm. It is crucial for candidates to arrive at the exam center on time, as the registration counter will close 30 minutes before the exam starts. Any candidates who arrive late will not be allowed to enter the examination hall, regardless of the circumstances.n.