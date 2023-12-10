UP Man Studies Law To Clear Himself Of False Murder Accusations

Amit Chaudhary | Screengrab from a YT video

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who had been falsely accused of murder 12 years ago, decided to take up his own legal defence in an attempt to dispel the false accusations made against him. The man in the case was cleared by the court's recent ruling, according to a TOI report.

Amit Chaudhary was falsely accused of the 2011 murders of two police officers in Meerut. Eventually, he was charged with being a part of the infamous Kali's murderous plan.

As the deceased were police personnel, the crime attracted the attention of then UP CM Mayawati, who ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Chaudhary was at Shamli with his sister when he was murdered. In spite of this, he was one of the 17 defendants in the case and was subject to severe penalties enforced by the National Security Agency and the Indian Penal Code.

Chaudhary told TOI, "In Muzaffarnagar jail, dreaded gangsters like Anil Dujana and Vicky Tyagi (both killed in encounters) tried to enroll me into their gangs. The jailor was good-natured, and he allowed me into a barrack where gangsters were not lodged.”

After being granted bail in 2013, Chaudhary devoted himself to his legal studies, earning a BA, LLB, and LLM among other academic achievements. He also passed the Bar Council exam, which allowed him to take the lead on his own case.

Chaudhary was among the 13 people who were cleared by the court's latest verdict.

In the meantime, Sumit Kail, Neetu, and Dharmendra—the actual masterminds of the murder—were dealt distinct hands. Dharmendra passed away from disease before to the verdict, Neetu was given a life sentence and fined Rs 20,000 for killing the constable and stealing his firearms, and Kail was murdered in an encounter in 2013.