 UP Madarsa Board 2024 Results To Be Declared Today, Know Steps To Check Yours
Students will need to enter their roll number to be able to download their scorecard online. The UP Madarsa Board exam was conducted from February 13, 2024, to February 21, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
UP Madarsa Board Results 2024 | Pixabay

UP Madarsa Board Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board will release the UP Madarsa Board 2024 result for Molvi, Munshi, Kamil, Alim, and Fazil today, i.e., on May 30, 2024. Once released, all the students who have appeared for this examination can check their results through the official website, madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

How To Check UP Madarsa Board Results 2024?

Step 1: Go to the board's official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the result link

Step 3: Open the UP Madrasa Board Result Link for 2024

Step 4: Now, enter your login details

Step 5: Your result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Go through the details carefully

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Last Year UP Madrasa Board Result Details

On July 27, 2023, the UP Madrasa Board results for the year 2023 were made public. In 539 test centers, 1.69 lakh students registered for courses in Munshi / Maulvi (Higher Secondary), Alim (Senior Secondary), Kamil (Undergraduate), and Fazil (Postgraduate).

UPMEB reports that 1.09 lakh students, or 84.48% of the total, passed the madrassa board exam. Among those who passed were 54,481 male students (98.54 percent) and 55,046 female students (87.22 percent). In the Munshi/Maulvi exam, 23,888 (88.58 percent) out of 29,496 Alim students passed, while 70,687 (79.21 percent) out of 1.01 lakh students passed.

