UP: In over a week, 3 girls of same school die by suicide over love affairs

Representative image | Pexels

Sitapur: Three students from classes 11th and 12th of a same school allegedly died by suicide over their love affairs in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said.

As per Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Sitapur, three incidents of suicide by three girl students studying in class 11th-12th of the same school occurred from December 10 to 18. A police investigation has revealed that all three cases are related to love affairs.

In the first suicide case that happened on December 10, the girl was in a love affair with her neighbour, Rahul Yadav. The girl's family disapproved of their relationship and due to it, she committed suicide. The boy was later jailed on charges of abetment of suicide, the police officer said, as per ANI tweet.

The second suicide incident took place on December 12 in which a girl was in love with a boy named Ankit Paswan. The girl's family agreed to the relationship but Ankit's mother asked for a bike in marriage and due to this the girl drank rat poison.

In the third incident, a girl died after she jumped into a river. She also had a love affair with a boy. Her cousin, Sanjay Tiwari informed her parents about her love affair. Police believes that she committed suicide due to it, the ASP said.

However, the sister of the deceased has alleged Sanjay Tiwari's involvement in the case. We are probing the matter. In the fourth case, a girl had slit her wrist due to some comments made by her friends. She has been counselled and is fine now, the officer added, as per ANI tweets.