Rajasthan: Another student dies by 'suicide' in Kota, toll reaches 15 this year so far

Kota: In yet another case of suicide, a 16-year-old student ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said.
With this, the total number of cases of suicide by students in Kota rose to 15 this year.
Police identified the deceased as Aniket (16), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The incident that took place in the Talwandi area under the Jawahar Nagar police station of the city came to light on Friday, they said.
The police placed the body in the mortuary for postmortem and began a further investigation.
