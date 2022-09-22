UP: IIM Lucknow begins registration for 'Strategic finance' program at wileynxt.com

e-Paper Get App
Strategic Finance’ program is a nine-month-long online certification course.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has commenced the applications for its executive programme in Strategic Finance. The fourth cohort of IIM Lucknow’s ‘Strategic Finance’ programme is scheduled to start on October 14, 2022. The program is a nine-month-long online certification course designed to support future finance and strategy leaders.

Only those candidates who score at least 50 percent in graduation are eligible to apply for the executive programme in Strategic Finance. A minimum of five years of work experience in a finance-related field is compulsory at the time of joining the course. After successful completion of the program, candidates will be awarded a certificate from IIM Lucknow. Aspiring candidates can apply online on WileyNXT's official website at wileynxt.com.

"The intensive experiential learning in the program is facilitated by a mixed pedagogy including live lectures, case studies and capstone projects. The program aims to help learners master the key concepts in strategic finance and develop capabilities beyond the traditional accounting and controllership functions," IIM Lucknow stated in a release.

For any further information on the program, candidates can go to the official website of WileyNXT- wileynxt.com.

