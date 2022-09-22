Jammu: Armed forces join hands with IIM Jammu to start new programs

Armed forces join hands with IIM Jammu to start new programs |

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu collaborated with the Indian Armed Forces today, September 22, to provide several programs for defence officials. A delegation led by Major General Sharad Kapur Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Seva Medal (SM), The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Dept of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Government of India along with Colonel GP Singh, Director, North Zone, Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Dept of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, and the Government of India called on Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu for important talks at IIM Jammu Canal Road Campus about coming up with various programs for defence personnel.

The delegation at IIM Jammu incuded Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, Dr Pankaj K Agarwal, Chairperson Executive Education, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Chairperson MBA, Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson Executive MBA, and Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor BS Sahay mentioned that IIM Jammu is committed to play a vital role in the professional educational needs of the army personnel. He also stated that combined with the disciplined life in the armed forces, the new planned programs at IIM Jammu will transform them into top-notch corporate managers.

On the occasion, Major General Sharad Kapur said that many key areas of collaboration were part of the meaningful discussion, and he hoped that very soon the programs will start.