 UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration Opens On January 15 For 83 Advocate Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration Opens On January 15 For 83 Advocate Posts

UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration Opens On January 15 For 83 Advocate Posts

Allahabad High Court invites applications for 83 Advocates; apply online now. Check eligibility, key dates, and examination fees at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has officially announced the commencement of the UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 examination, paving the way for eligible candidates to apply for the coveted Advocates posts. Interested applicants are invited to submit their applications through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Important Dates:

Opening date of application: January 15, 2024

Closing date of application: February 29, 2024

Vacancy Details:

SC: 17 posts

ST: 1 post

OBC: 22 posts

EWS: 8 posts

Unreserved: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Aspiring candidates should refer to the Detailed Notification for the specific educational qualifications required.

Age Limit: Applicants must fall within the age range of 35 to 45 years as of January 1, 2024.

Examination Fees:

General/OBC/EWS category: ₹1400/-

SC/ST category: ₹1200/-

PwD category of General/OBC/EWS category: ₹750/-

PwD category for SC/ST category: ₹500/-

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of Allahabad High Court for further details related to the examination fees and other relevant information.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Peace & Non-Violence Dept Of BJP Govt Cancels Recruitment Of 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Seva...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission Extends Document Upload Window for Teacher Recruitment Exam

Schools In Noida And Greater Noida To Remain Close Due To Extreme Weather

Schools In Noida And Greater Noida To Remain Close Due To Extreme Weather

Hyderabad: Student Takes Own Life Due To Exam Anxiety

Hyderabad: Student Takes Own Life Due To Exam Anxiety

JJ Hospital Row: Resident Doctors End Strike Following Transfer of Dermatology Department Head

JJ Hospital Row: Resident Doctors End Strike Following Transfer of Dermatology Department Head

Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2022 Final Exam Results Declared

Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2022 Final Exam Results Declared