UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration Opens On January 15 For 83 Advocate Posts

Allahabad High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has officially announced the commencement of the UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 examination, paving the way for eligible candidates to apply for the coveted Advocates posts. Interested applicants are invited to submit their applications through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Important Dates:

Opening date of application: January 15, 2024

Closing date of application: February 29, 2024

Vacancy Details:

SC: 17 posts

ST: 1 post

OBC: 22 posts

EWS: 8 posts

Unreserved: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Aspiring candidates should refer to the Detailed Notification for the specific educational qualifications required.

Age Limit: Applicants must fall within the age range of 35 to 45 years as of January 1, 2024.

Examination Fees:

General/OBC/EWS category: ₹1400/-

SC/ST category: ₹1200/-

PwD category of General/OBC/EWS category: ₹750/-

PwD category for SC/ST category: ₹500/-

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of Allahabad High Court for further details related to the examination fees and other relevant information.