UP: Hapur Professor Engraves Smallest Sri Ramcharitmanas; Sets India Book Record

In a groundbreaking achievement, Professor Ajay Kumar Mittal from Shri Shanti Swarup Agricultural Inter College, Hapur, has etched the entire Sri Ramcharitmanas on a single rectangular oxide-coated surface of a plain glass mirror. Recognized by the India Book of Records, Mittal engraved the complete epic, comprising 12,585 shlokas within just 300 lines on the glass.

"The plate is 30.5 cm long and 16 cm wide. I have written 300 lines in a width of 16 cm. Ramcharitmanas has five rachnas, it is longer than Bhagvat Gita. I started writing from Bal Kand to Uttar Kand and accomplished it within 300 lines," said Mittal. The detailed work can only be read with a high-resolution lens in bright light from proximity.

"Now, when Ram ji is going to enter his house on January 22 which our ancestors have sacrificed for, this is a homage from my side. I am very happy that I too contributed a little for Lord Ram," Mittal added.

Gujarat : 1000-Meter Warli Painting for Ayodhya Ram Temple

In a mesmerizing display of artistic collaboration, students and artisans in Gujarat's Valsad crafted a colossal 1000-meter Warli painting depicting events leading up to the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The Dharampur area of the Valsad district witnessed the creation of this masterpiece, led by the AD Foundation and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), involving 4000 students and 200 artisans nationwide.

Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, attracting dignitaries and people from diverse backgrounds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

The Warli painting, a gift to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, serves as a symbol of artistic prowess and creative unity, contributing to the rich cultural tapestry of the historical event.

