 UP govt school teachers to be trained in spoken English
Around 8,500 English teachers of 7,000 government and aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will be imparted training in spoken English.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Teachers will be taught the intricacies of spoken English through the 132-module course that has been developed by English Language Training Institute (ELTI), Prayagraj, and is hosted on the Ministry of Education's DIKSHA portal.

The orders in this regard have been issued by Director General, School Education Vijay Kiran Anand to all the joint directors and district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to coordinate and monitor the training which would begin from June 15 onwards.

According to ELTI principal Skand Shukla, "Each module is about 10 minutes long followed by an assessment test. The assessment test has to be successfully cleared to generate a certificate of completion of a module and to move on to the next."

He further said besides providing practice of speaking English, the course has content on phonetics, basic grammar, syntax and common errors.

"The course follows the General Indian English based on British pronunciation," he said.

The DG's letter states that the course is compulsory for all English teachers and will be available on the portal for four months so that the trainees have the convenience to undertake it as many times and strengthen their English-speaking prowess.

The DG has also directed the field officers to submit a report of the status of completion by each teacher to the concerned officials.

