 UP Govt Approves 4 New Private Universities In State
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Govt Approves 4 New Private Universities In State

UP Govt Approves 4 New Private Universities In State

This recent approval brings the total count of sanctioned private universities to 34, with eight already operational.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the establishment of four new private universities in the state.

The decision paves the way for K D University in Mathura, Gandhi University in Jhansi, Ajay Kumar Garg University in Ghaziabad and Chandigarh University in Unnao.

This recent approval brings the total count of sanctioned private universities to 34, with eight already operational.

The high-level committee, convened under Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, focused on expanding university and campus facilities in remote sectors under the private sector.

Read Also
HC directs Centre: UP govt to file responses on plea on funding of religious education institutions
article-image

Mishra has emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth, projecting a move toward a one trillion-dollar economy.

In a release, he highlighted the state’s conducive investment environment, emphasising the ease of doing business and the continuous efforts to provide quality higher education to the state’s youth.

Principal Secretary, higher education, M P Aggarwal, along with senior officers from relevant departments, district magistrates from concerned districts, and university representatives, who participated in the meeting through video conferencing also underlined the need for improving the state’s educational standards, ensuring quality education locally, and creating new employment prospects.

Read Also
State Education Department to Set Up Computer Centers Across Districts
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Revised Schedule Soon at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Revised Schedule Soon at csbc.bih.nic.in

UP Govt Approves 4 New Private Universities In State

UP Govt Approves 4 New Private Universities In State

The Unschooling Life: When The World Splinters

The Unschooling Life: When The World Splinters

University of Strathclyde Calls For PG Humanities & Social Sciences Applications

University of Strathclyde Calls For PG Humanities & Social Sciences Applications

IIT Roorkee Develops Membrane To Separate Fat Globules From Milk

IIT Roorkee Develops Membrane To Separate Fat Globules From Milk