UP Board Stresses ‘Nakal Viheen’ Exams: ACS Issues Strict Guidelines for UP Board Exams 2026

UP Board Exam 2026: Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, has conducted the state-level online guidance session today for students appearing for the UP Board Exam 2026. The session, named “Session by ACS, Secondary Education on Board Examination, 2026”, was chaired by Shri Parthasarathi Sen Sharma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education of Uttar Pradesh, and Shri Bhagwati Singh (Secretary, UP Board).

The event was organised so that it can provide guidance to those students appearing for the upcoming UP Board Exam 2026. The guidance included exam strategy, time management, subject-wise preparation, and stress management tips.

UP Board Exam 2026: Advice for Students

The ACS said that the exams are not the end of the world, and he also advised students to focus on efforts rather than the results. He also added that students should maintain a healthy routine and stay hydrated, and visit the exam centre early to avoid last-minute confusion. He further added that a 24/7 helpline number (14416) is available for psychological counselling. Parents were also suggested to be supportive of their children and avoid comparing them.

UP Board Exam 2026: Nakal Viheen (Copying-Free) Examination

The ACS also stressed the “Nakal Viheen” (Copying Free) examination. The ACS maintained that there is a zero-tolerance policy on malpractice. He directed all the district magistrates and educational officials to maintain the highest level of integrity in the exams. All centres are monitored via CCTV with voice recording, linked to state control rooms.

The ACS also provided detailed instructions on the double-lock system for storing question papers, and the opening of paper packets must be done in the presence of a designated official. The ACS further said that there will be unique codes and specific colours to prevent copies from being smuggled in and out.

UP Board Exam 2026: Exam Day Tips and Guidelines

The ACS also shared that the writing strategy should be prepared. He advised students to practice writing answers within the 3-hour limit. He suggested using headings, bullet points, underlining sentences, and making proper diagrams to make answers clearer for examiners.

UP Board Exam 2026: When will the exam be conducted?

The Uttar Pradesh Board is set to conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams starting from February 18, 2026, to March 12, 2026, in two shifts.

Candidates can check the official YouTube link here.