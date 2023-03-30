UP board results 2023: Classes 1-8 to release tomorrow; 10, 12 results soon

UP board results 2023 | File (Representational)

Lucknow: The school education Board of Uttar Pradesh will announce the annual results of classes 1 to 8 on March 31, 2023.

As per a circular issued by the Education department in February, evaluation work for these classes have to be completed by today, March 30.

The final exams for classes 1-8 in UP schools were held between March 20 and 24, 2023 and evaluation work started on March 26.

Students will get their report cards at their schools. These exams were held for 50 marks papers, in two shifts on all exam days.

As per the notice, students' progress to the next higher class will not be held back on the basis of these results.

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2023

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will annoouce UP board class 10th, 12th results very soon. As per the sources the evaluation of the exam is underway and the date will be announced soon.

Evaluation of board exam answer sheets started on March 18 and will be completed by April 1, said.

A total of 3.19 answer sheets are being evaluated and as on March 23, evaluation work of 1,67,20,732 answer booklets was completed.

To ensure fair evaluation, UP government has installed security cameras, and Section 144 is imposed within a 100-metre radius of the evaluation centres.

The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. Another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers.