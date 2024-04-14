UP Board Result 2024: Check Expected Dates Of Class 10, 12 Result And Latest Updates |

UPMSP Class 10, 12 results 2024 are expected to be out in April 2024. Students can check out the UPMSP Results 2024 on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and result.upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce class 10 and 12 results soon.

More than 55 lakh students who appeared for the exam this year are waiting for the announcement of UP Board Results 2024. Students can check out the results on the official websites and via SMS service.

As per media reports, UPMSP Results 2024 are expected to be declared in April. Check out the tentative date and time below.

UP Board Result 2024 Class 10 is expected before April 20, 2024

UP Board Result 2024 Class 12 is expected before April 20, 2024

Students can check out the UPMSP Results 2024 on various portals of UP Board. The official links to download the scorecard are listed below:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

result.upmsp.edu.in

Students can check the UP Results 2024 in online mode. They can go through the following steps to download the marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP Board Class 10 Result 2024/UP Board Class 12 Result 2024 link

Step 3: Submit the roll number and DOB

Step 4: UP Board Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the marksheet for future reference