UP Board 10th And 12th Result 2024 Expected Soon; Here's How To Check

Representative Image | Pixabay

Students awaiting the results of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 10th and 12th board exams in 2024 can expect them to be announced this month. The board has completed evaluating a whopping 2.85 crore answer sheets in just 12 days, setting a record for speed.

Once the results are declared, students can easily access them online using their login details on two official websites: result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Last year, the results were out on April 25th.

According to the media reports, Chairman Dibyakant Shukla has issued a warning against cyber fraudsters who might try to scam students and parents by promising to increase marks in exchange for money. He urges everyone not to fall for such tricks and advises reporting any suspicious calls immediately to the district school inspector.

This year, the exams were held from February 22nd to March 9th. A staggering 55,25,308 students appeared for the exams, including 29,47,311 Class 10 and 25,77,997 Class 12 candidates.

How to check the result?

Visit one of the official result websites: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Look for the link to the UP Board Class 10th (High School) or Class 12th (Intermediate) result, depending on which one you need.

Enter your login details as required.

Submit the information.

Your UP Board result will be displayed.

Make sure to download and save it for future reference.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the official announcement.