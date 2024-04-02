MAT Gets New Face, To Provide Management With A New Outlook ; Check Exam Schedule

Representative Image | Getty Image

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) would be offered in an enhanced format in the next exam, according to the All India Management Association (AIMA). According to the press release, the updated exam seeks to provide a new outlook on management education in line with industry standards and expanding educational mandates.

The updated MAT 2.0 management exam is set for May and June and is an advancement over the current MAT. Additional topics including current business and economic developments will be included in the 2.0 test.

What constitutes the new MAT?

MAT 2.0 includes modifications to the exam's duration, subject concentration, and structure. It is now required of candidates to attempt 150 questions in the 120 minutes allotted for the exam.

According to AIMA, MAT 2.0 will be administered in a variety of ways, including paper-based testing (PBT), computer-based testing (CBT), and internet-based testing (IBT). Candidates will have the freedom to select the mode that most closely matches their schedule and preferences.



Daljeet Singh, Director of AIMA said, "many business schools and stakeholders have provided us with insightful input, asking us to give priority to the portions that correspond with new trends. As a result, we have worked with our partner universities to make substantial changes to the exam's structure and questions. A paradigm change in our approach is now required due to the way that Fintech and technology are driving the corporate landscape forward."

He further added that this aims to provide prospective students with the information and abilities necessary for success in the fast-paced business world of today. Therefore, more weight will be given to subjects that have historically received less attention in management education.

According to AIMA's official announcement, MAT 2.0 will provide a new angle on management education that is in line with expanding educational requirements and modern industrial practices.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the admission exam may be final-year graduate students or graduates in any field.

Application Fees



The MAT May 2024 examination cost is ₹ 2,100. At an additional cost of ₹ 1,200, candidates have the option to choose an additional exam mode.

MAT 2024 exam schedule

The date of the Paper Based Test (PBT) is June 2. The PBT registration deadline is May 28.

The date of the computer-based test is May 26. The exam registration period will close on May 19.

The first Internet-Based Test (IBT) is scheduled for May 19; enrollment is open until May 16.

May 24 is the day of IBT-2, and registration closes on May 21.

May 31 is when IBT-3 will take place, and registration will close on May 28.