AIMA MAT 2024 February Exams: Registration Open for PBT, CBT, and IBT Formats

MAT 2024 February Exams: Registration Open for PBT, CBT, and IBT Formats | Representational Picture

The MAT 2024 February exams, organized by the All India Management Association (AIMA), are scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 8. This examination serves as a gateway for admission to various esteemed business schools in India, including Christ University Mumbai, XIME Bengaluru, BIMTECH Noida, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research Mumbai, Dr D Y Patil B School Pune, Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida, and Indian Institute of Forest Management IIFM (Bhopal). Interested candidates can complete their registration online at mat.aima.in.

The MAT February 2024 exam will be conducted in three formats: paper-based test (PBT), computer-based test (CBT), and internet-based test (IBT). MAT IBT is scheduled for February 24, March 3, and March 8, while MAT PBT and MAT CBT will take place on February 25 and March 10, respectively.

Here is the MAT February 2024 schedule:

MAT 2024 CBT: March 10, 2024 (Registration end-date: March 5, 2024)

MAT 2024 PBT: February 25, 2024 (Registration end-date: February 20, 2024)

MAT 2024 IBT: February 24, 2024 (Registration end-date: February 21, 2024) March 3, 2024 (Registration end-date: February 29, 2024) March 8, 2024 (Registration end-date: March 5, 2024)

MAT 2024 will assess candidates in five distinct sections, namely language comprehension, quantitative ability, data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, and Indian and global environment.

Eligibility for MAT 2024 includes graduates from any discipline, and final-year students of graduate courses are also eligible to apply. The examination fee for MAT February 2024 is Rs 2,100, with an option for candidates to choose an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,200.